Security guard's 'swift move' stops determined anti-Israel agitator at Tour de France finish

A protester opposing Israel’s involvement in the Tour de France was swiftly apprehended after attempting to disrupt the prestigious cycling race.

The man jumped a barricade near the finish line and ran toward the racers, reportedly shouting objections to Israel's participation and carrying unidentified items.

Security personnel acted swiftly with one guard intercepting the protester just 25 meters from the finish line, tackling him and then forcefully throwing him back over the barrier into the crowd.

The dramatic moment unfolded during Stage 11 of the three-week competition as leading cyclists neared the end of the 97.5-mile route around Toulouse in southern France.

Video footage of the incident quickly spread online, showing the man wearing a shirt that said "Israel out of the Tour" and holding a keffiyeh, a scarf commonly associated with support for the Palestinian cause.

"These pro-Palestinians really are the worst people. Imagine wasting your life doing this," one person commented on the video.

"Tour de France security wasn’t playing — an anti-Israel protester ran onto the track, but got tackled, ear-grabbed, and cleared in one swift move," another person commented.

The protest occurred after the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement labeled the Israel Premier-Tech team "Team Genocide" and called for non-violent demonstrations at major cycling events where the team competes, including the Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España and Tour de France.

The group called for more "peaceful protests" along the route.

"Let’s ensure the roads are closed to perpetrators of genocide," the group stated on its website.

The Tour de France, made up of 21 stages, will conclude July 27 along the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Tour de France for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

