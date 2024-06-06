TV doctor, Daily Mail columnist Michael Mosley, 67, reported missing while vacationing in Greece

Search and rescue operations are underway for British TV doctor and Daily Mail columnist Dr. Michael Mosely, who was reported missing while vacationing in Greece.

Mosley, 67, disappeared after he went for a hike along St. Nicholas Beach on the Greek island of Symi on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Daily Mail. His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, alerted authorities when he failed to return that evening.

Senior police spokesperson Constantina Dimoglidou told the outlet that a search involving several officers and surveillance drone equipment has yet to turn up any sign of the celebrity dietitian.

"He was at the beach of Ag. Nikolas with another couple when he decided to go back to his home in the area of Pedi of Symi. It was around 1.30 p.m., and he forgot his phone at the beach. Any and every attempt to track him down has not produced any result," Dimoglidou said.

"We have now asked the fire brigade to assist in the operation in the case that he may have slipped, tripped, fallen, even bitten by a snake, remaining injured somewhere," the police official added, per the Daily Mail.

Mosley's agent told Fox News Digital there have been no updates on his whereabouts and that they are "sitting tight and hoping for some good news." Police sources told the Daily Mail they fear he may have "fallen from a height."

"There is just no trace of him. None whatsoever and that means that for us at least, every potential scenario is open and being investigated," said Dimoglidou.

The Daily Mail reported that Greek emergency services, local authorities, the Hellenic coast guard and fire brigade are searching the seas and remote island's forests and hills to find Mosley.

On Facebook, a community group for Symi posted a picture of Mosley in shorts, a blue polo shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses and asked the public for help to find him.

"Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St. Nick's at about 13:30 and failed to make it home," the post reads. "His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him."

"His name is Dr Mike Mosley, and he is a familiar face for many British people as he has appeared on the BBC.

"The police and coast guard have been informed EMAK, the island's rescue team, is also involved," it states.

Mosley is famed as a regular guest on British broadcaster ITV's "This Morning" and is known for popularizing the 5:2 diet, an intermittent fasting routine.

He has also authored several best-selling books, including "The Fast 800," "The Clever Guts Diet," "The Fast Diet," "Fast Exercise" and "The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet."

Mosley and his wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, together have four children.