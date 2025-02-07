São Paulo, Brazil small plane crash kills 2

Two people are dead in Brazil on Friday after a small plane crashed into a bus on a busy road in São Paulo.

Video taken at the scene showed firefighters surrounding the smoldering wreckage of the aircraft, which plunged from the sky shortly after taking off from a nearby private airport.

A piece of the plane hit a bus, injuring one woman inside, while a motorcyclist was struck by another piece of wreckage, according to local firefighters.

"Unfortunately, we began the day with this tragic plane crash in the capital of São Paulo, with the confirmed deaths of the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft," São Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas wrote on X.

"Two people who were on the ground were injured and were taken to the Vergueiro Emergency Care Unit. It is worth highlighting the quick action of the Fire Department, which put out the flames of the accident in a few minutes, preventing an even greater tragedy," he added. "My condolences to the families and friends of the victims."

The plane went down in the busy Barra Funda neighborhood on the city's west side, near its downtown.

Images on local media showed the plane’s fuselage and the bus on fire, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze. The avenue is home to office buildings and there is a key bus, train and subway station nearby.

The aircraft was heading to the city of Porto Alegre.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.