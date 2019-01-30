Russian Boeing 777 in Caracas set to haul 20 tons of gold from central bank, report says

About 20 tons of gold from Venezuela's central bank was ready to be hauled away on a Russian Boeing 777 that landed in Caracas a day earlier, a Venezuelan lawmaker wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The destination of the $840 million in gold bars was unknown, but a source told Bloomberg News that it represented about 20 percent of the country's holding of the metal. The gold was set aside for loading, the report said.

The news outlet, which first reported on the tweet, identified the lawmaker as Jose Guerra. Guerra did not provide evidence for his claim but is identified in the report as a former economist at the country's central bank with close ties to workers still there.

Noticias Venezuela, a news outlet in the country, posted a picture of what it identified as the Russian plane from Moscow that made the trip with only a crew.

Simon Zerpa, the country’s finance minister, did not comment about the gold when reached by Bloomberg and denied that there was a Russian plane at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas. He joked, "I'm going to start bringing Russian and Turkish airplanes every week so everybody gets scared."

A plane belonging to a Moscow-based company was reportedly seen Monday heading to an international airport near Caracas, according to flight tracking records.

Reuters reported that there had been speculation about Russia’s Nordwind Airlines jet that was “parked by a private corner of the airport.” And Reuters reported that it was the first time the plane made the trip.

There have been conspiracy theories, including that it carried mercenaries, but there was no solid evidence, Reuters reported.

Russia, one of President Nicolas Maduro's staunchest supporters, is reportedly owed billions by the Latin American nation. Russia has said it expects Venezuela to have problems repaying debt ahead of an upcoming payment on a Russian loan.

Russia also has extensive commercial interests in Venezuela, including state oil company Rosneft’s partnership with Petroleos de Venezuela SA, a state company placed under sanctions Monday by the United States.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to a prosecutor's request to prevent opposition leader Juan Guaido from leaving the country while the Socialist government conducts a criminal probe into his activities.

Guaido said outside the National Assembly building that he was aware of personal risks, but added, "Venezuela is set on change, and the world is clearly conscious of what's happening."

