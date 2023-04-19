Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russian, Chinese defense officials agree to strengthen defense ties

Meeting in Russia brought together Chinese General Li Shangfu and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and President Vladimir Putin

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The Chinese and Russian militaries have committed to stronger connections and more active collaboration moving forward. 

Chinese General Li Shangfu and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu agreed to the initiative Tuesday at a meeting in Moscow.

Li said that the purpose of the international meeting was "to demonstrate to the outside world the high level of China-Russia relations and to show the determination to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two militaries."

CHINESE EMBASSY URGES HOUSE REPUBLICAN TO STOP 'TARGETING CHINA,' FOCUS ON 'OWN FAILURE' IN COVID ORIGINS HUNT

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu, left, at the Kremlin in Moscow, on April 16, 2023. 

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu, left, at the Kremlin in Moscow, on April 16, 2023.  (PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

"I am convinced that your extensive experience of interaction with the Russian Federation will contribute both to the development of the People’s Republic of China armed forces and to the expansion of military cooperation between our countries," said Shoigu.

Both Russia and China are experiencing increased international scrutiny as the invasion of Ukraine continues and the Chinese mainland threatens an invasion of Taiwan.

"It is important that our countries see eye to eye on the issue of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape," Shoigu also told Li.

RUSSIA SEES HISTORIC POPULATION DROP SPURRING DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS AMID WAR IN UKRAINE

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, meet with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 16, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, meet with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 16, 2023. (PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was convicted by a Russian court of treason Monday and sentenced to 25 years in prison for speaking out against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine at the outset of the war last year. 

Kara-Murza, who has survived two poisoning attempts that he blames on Putin, was originally arrested last April after returning to Moscow from Arizona, where he gave a speech to the state House of Representatives. 

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, on April 16, 2023.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, on April 16, 2023. (PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, China concluded a series of military drills that saw its forces surround the self-governed island and simulate strikes against it. China's drills came in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's trip to the U.S. and subsequent meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. 

China has long claimed to hold sovereignty over the Taiwan Strait and the island itself, something not recognized by the U.S. or international law. 

Fox News' Paul Best and Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com