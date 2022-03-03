Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Russia-Ukraine war: Photos show devastation of attacks as invasion reaches eighth day

Images reveal grim reality of Vladimir Putin's brutal assault on Ukraine

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Emotional images from Ukraine show toll of Russian invasion Video

Emotional images from Ukraine show toll of Russian invasion

Bill Hemmer tracks the latest video coming out of Southern Ukraine on 'America's Newsroom.'

The Russia-Ukraine war moved into its eighth day on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin's forces captured a strategic Ukrainian port and surrounded another in a bid to cut off the country from the sea.

A second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations aimed at stopping the fighting that has set off an exodus of over 1 million refugees began Thursday in neighboring Belarus, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office.

Ukrainians still in the country faced another grim day. In Kyiv, snow gave way to a cold, gray drizzle, as long lines formed outside the few pharmacies and bakeries that remain open.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

New shelling was reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, where emergency officials said at least 22 civilians had been killed in a Russian bombardment of a residential area. They warned that the number of casualties could grow as rescuers search the debris. The mayor said he was struggling to organize safe passage for civilians.

This map made March 2, 2022, shows Russian-controlled areas in southern Ukraine.

This map made March 2, 2022, shows Russian-controlled areas in southern Ukraine. (Fox News)

Families with children fled via muddy and snowy roads in the eastern region of Donetsk, while military strikes on the village of Yakovlivka near the eastern city of Kharkiv destroyed 30 homes, leaving three dead and seven injured, and rescuers pulled 10 people from the ruins, according to emergency authorities.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian media reports said Russian troops had entered the southern city of Enerhodar, a major energy hub on the Dnieper River that accounts for about one-quarter of the country’s power generation. It is the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the biggest in Europe.

The Russian military said it had control of Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed that forces have taken over local government headquarters in the Black Sea port of 280,000, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.

Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea, plunging it into darkness, isolation and fear. Electricity and phone service were largely down, and homes and shops faced food and water shortages. Without phone connections, medics did not know where to take the wounded.

  Image 1 of 20
    Image 1 of 20

    Serhii, father of teenager Iliya, cries on his son's lifeless body lying on a stretcher at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  Image 2 of 20
    Image 2 of 20

    The body of teenager Ilya, fatally wounded by shelling, Iies on a stretcher at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  Image 3 of 20
    Image 3 of 20

    A shoe covered in blood lies on the floor at an emergency surgery in a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  Image 4 of 20
    Image 4 of 20

    Medical workers move a civilian, wounded by shelling, onto a stretcher to emergency surgery in a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.  (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  Image 5 of 20
    Image 5 of 20

    Paramedics tend to a wounded person in a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  Image 6 of 20
    Image 6 of 20

    Paramedics move a shelling victim onto a stretcher at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  Image 7 of 20
    Image 7 of 20

    Paramedics treat an elderly woman wounded by shelling before transferring her to a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  Image 8 of 20
    Image 8 of 20

    Displaced people gather around a bonfire outside Lviv railway station, in western Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  Image 9 of 20
    Image 9 of 20

    Ukrainian volunteers prepare food for displaced people outside Lviv railway station, in western Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  Image 10 of 20
    Image 10 of 20

    A Ukrainian volunteer prepares food outside Lviv railway station, in western Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  Image 11 of 20
    Image 11 of 20

    Ukrainian volunteers remove rubble to open up an abandoned shelter, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  Image 12 of 20
    Image 12 of 20

    A Ukrainian volunteer removes rubble at an abandoned shelter, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  Image 13 of 20
    Image 13 of 20

    A building is engulfed in flames after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 14 of 20
    Image 14 of 20

    Ukrainian servicemen walk as fire and smoke rise over a building following shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 15 of 20
    Image 15 of 20

    A building burns after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 16 of 20
    Image 16 of 20

    A Ukrainian serviceman walks as fire and smoke rise over a building following shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 17 of 20
    Image 17 of 20

    A Ukrainian serviceman walks past as fire and smoke rises over a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 18 of 20
    Image 18 of 20

    Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 19 of 20
    Image 19 of 20

    Firefighters on the scene of a fire at a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 20 of 20
    Image 20 of 20

    Firefighters battle a fire in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 