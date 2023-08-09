Russia shoots down drones near Moscow in alleged Ukrainian attack

Russia claims it shot down two drones attempting to attack targets in Moscow on Wednesday, the third such incident in recent months.

Russia's Defense Ministry released a statement blaming the attack on Ukraine and framing the incident as an attempted "terrorist attack." Russian officials said the drones were destroyed without causing any damage or casualties.

Similar apparent drone attacks took place near the Kremlin in late May and early July. The first attack involved eight drones, damaged several buildings and left two people injured. The second attack was foiled by air defenses, as was the third on Wednesday.

Russian officials have attempted to link the U.S. and NATO to the attacks as well, arguing Western countries provided "necessary intelligence" for the raids.

"These attacks would not be possible without the help provided to the Kyiv regime by the US and its NATO allies," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement in July, according to Agence France-Presse.

The ministry went on to say the West is "training drone operators and providing the necessary intelligence to commit such crimes."

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for any of the drone attacks.

The drone attacks on Moscow started around the time that Ukraine began its counteroffensive against Russian forces. That offensive has so far failed to gain much ground.

Advancing Ukrainian forces have been slowed by extensive minefields and entrenched Russian invaders, though they have found some success using U.S.-provided cluster munitions.