Ukraine agrees to peace deal, US official says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine has agreed to a peace deal that would see an end to the war with Russia, a U.S. official told Fox News.

Some minor details of the agreement are still to be sorted out, the official said.

RUSSIAN ATTACK ON UKRAINE LEAVES 25 DEAD IN TERNOPIL AFTER MASSIVE OVERNIGHT STRIKES

Lt. Col. Jeff Tolbert, a spokesman for U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, had told Fox News that Driscoll and his team met with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the framework for a Ukraine peace deal.

"The talks are going well and we remain optimistic. Secretary Driscoll is closely synchronized with the White House and the U.S. interagency as these talks progress," said Tolbert.

SOME EUROPEAN LEADERS WARY OF US APPROACH TO UKRAINE PEACE TALKS AS UK, FRANCE PLAN NEW MEETING

A U.S. official told Fox News that the Ukrainian delegation was also in Abu Dhabi and was in contact with Driscoll and his team.

The diplomatic flurry over the weekend followed the leak of the 28-point peace plan to Axios, which many European leaders and U.S. lawmakers viewed as largely favorable to Russia.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said on X that the initial proposal by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was a "surrender document for Ukraine that would have left it at the mercy of Russia for decades to come."

He said the latest version, developed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s involvement and input from Ukrainian and European officials, was a better plan.

"We must stand on [the] side of freedom & rule of law," Bacon wrote.

Ukraine's decision to agree to the deal came hours after Russia launched an overnight attack on Kyiv that killed at least six people and injured 13,

The strikes on residential buildings and civilian infrastructure came as U.S. and Ukrainian officials met over the weekend in Geneva to discuss the 28-point peace plan being pushed by the Trump administration to end the nearly four-year war.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, cited the talks in Geneva in addressing his country's agreement to major parts of a peace plan.

"We appreciate the productive and constructive meetings held in Geneva between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations, as well as President Trump’s steadfast efforts to end the war," Umerov wrote on X. "Our delegations reached a common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva. We now count on the support of our European partners in our further steps."

Umerov added that his country looks forward to Zelenskyy visiting the U.S. "at the earliest suitable date" in order "to complete final steps and make a deal with President Trump."