Russia begins withdrawing peacekeeping forces from Karabakh, now under full Azerbaijan control

Officials did not say why the 2,000 peacekeeping troops were being withdrawn

Associated Press
Published
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian forces are being withdrawn from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, where they have been stationed as peacekeepers since the end of a war in 2020, officials of both countries said Wednesday.

In a conference call with journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed reports of the withdrawal but did not give further details. Hikmet Hajiyev, the head of foreign policy in Azerbaijan’s presidential administration, also confirmed the withdrawal, saying it was agreed to by both countries.

AZERBAIJAN URGES TOP UN COURT TO THROW OUT ARMENIA'S ACCUSATIONS OF RACIAL DISCRIMINATION

Hajiyev did not say why the forces were being withdrawn, but their presence appeared superfluous after Azerbaijan regained full control of the region last year.

Russia-Azerbaijan

Russian peacekeepers' vehicles are parked at a checkpoint on the road to Shusha in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson said on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, that Russian forces are being withdrawn from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, where they have been stationed as peacekeepers since the end of the war in 2020. (Sergei Grits/AP Photo)

The Karabakh region had been under the control of ethnic Armenians until a war in 2020 that resulted in Azerbaijan regaining control of parts of the region.

That war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire that called for placing about 2,000 peacekeeping troops in the parts of Karabakh that were still held by Armenians. The forces' duties were to include ensuring free passage on the sole road connecting Karabakh with Armenia.

But Azerbaijan began blocking the road in late 2022, alleging Armenians were using it for weapons shipments and to smuggle minerals, and the Russian forces did not intervene.

After months of increasingly dire food and medicine shortages in Karabakh due to the blockade, Azerbaijan launched a lighting blitz in September 2023 that forced the Karabakh Armenian authorities to capitulate after one day in negotiations mediated by Russian forces.

Almost all of Karabakh's 50,000 ethnic Armenian residents fled the region within days.