Report: Armed man enters Dutch national broadcaster, demands airtime

The director of Dutch national broadcaster NOS says an armed man entered the building of the broadcaster and demanded airtime on television.

Jan de Jong, director of the NOS, told national radio "Someone got into the building" and added that the man had been detained.

The Thursday evening edition of the NOS news was not broadcast. Further details were not immediately available.

Police didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.