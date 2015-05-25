Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 8, 2015

Report: Armed man enters Dutch national broadcaster, demands airtime

By | Associated Press
    Security forces are seen outside the Media Park in Hilversum, Netherlands, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015. A gunman entered the headquarters of Dutch national broadcaster NOS outside Amsterdam on Thursday and demanded airtime on television, before being detained, company officials said. Jan de Jong, director of the NOS, told national radio "Someone got into the building" and added that the man had been taken into custody.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (The Associated Press)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – The director of Dutch national broadcaster NOS says an armed man entered the building of the broadcaster and demanded airtime on television.

Jan de Jong, director of the NOS, told national radio "Someone got into the building" and added that the man had been detained.

The Thursday evening edition of the NOS news was not broadcast. Further details were not immediately available.

Police didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.