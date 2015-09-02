Report: 11 migrants drown, 5 missing when boats sink on way to Greek island from Turkey

A Turkish media report says at least 11 migrants have died and five others are missing after boats carrying them to the Greek island of Kos capsized.

The private Dogan news agency says a boat carrying 16 people sank in international waters after leaving from the Turkish resort of Bodrum early Wednesday. Seven of them drowned while four were rescued.

Hours later, a second boat carrying six migrants sank off the coast of Bodrum. A woman and three children drowned while two migrants in life vests made it to shore half-unconscious, the report said.

Coast Guard officials would not immediately comment.

The route between Bodrum and Kos is one of the shortest from Turkey to the Greek islands. Thousands of migrants are attempting the perilous sea crossing despite the risks.