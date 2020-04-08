Refugees in Germany give back by sewing coronavirus face masks for the retired

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Refugees in a small German town are giving back to the community by sewing face masks for those who are retired, a group that is at high risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, according to a Wednesday report.

The effort is being led by Babak Barz, an Iranian refugee who ran a sewing workshop in Tehran for six years.

“I thought, I have some experience with this kind of work, so I can also help,” Barz told Reuters.

Since late last month, Barz and his team, comprising mostly of refugees, have completed some 735 masks made from cloth.

The masks have been donated to a retirement home in Jueterbog, about 40 miles south of Berlin, and to the mayor of nearby Luckenwalde.

“It’s truly an excellent gift during the crisis and times of uncertainty for people,” said Mayor Elisabeth Herzog von der Heide. “I’ve been seeing people do assertive things, many examples that are touching, and this is one of them.”

WHO DIRECTOR HITS BACK AT TRUMP THREAT TO DEFUND AGENCY

The act of altruism comes just after Andreas Geisel, Germany’s Social Democratic interior minister for the Berlin city-state, accused the Trump administration -- without evidence -- of improperly seizing 200,000 face masks destined for police in the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Germany has nearly 110,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with more than 2,190 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Fox News’ Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report