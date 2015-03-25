Radwanska through in China after early scare

Former China Open champion Agnieszka Radwanska overcome early tournament nerves Sunday to cruise through to the second round at this year's event.

The Polish world number four and 2011 winner in Beijing lost the opening set of her first round match to a feisty Stefanie Voegele, who is ranked 52 places behind her.

But the tournament's third seed recovered her composure to seal a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory which sent her Swiss opponent out at the first hurdle.

It was heartbreak though for Australia's number one, Samantha Stosur, at the dual WTA and ATP tournament which is being staged at Beijing's Olympic Park.

The 15th seed lost in two sets to Czech Lucie Safarova, 7-5, 6-3.

In the early session's other single's match, Estonia's Kaia Kanepi claimed victory over Germany's Julia Goerges 7-5, 6-4.

The China Open will reach its climax on October 6.

The women's tournament, which has 64 competitors, began on Saturday, while the men's, involving 32 competitors, was at the qualification stage on Sunday.