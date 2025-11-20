Expand / Collapse search
Vladimir Putin

Putin says health ‘fine’ after two-day checkup, refuses blood pressure test at AI event: report

Russian leader also discusses longevity at AI forum after Ukrainian adviser pointed to 'bulging veins' in recent photos

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Putin watches awkward robot dance at Moscow AI conference Video

Putin watches awkward robot dance at Moscow AI conference

Vladimir Putin calls Russian robot ‘very beautiful’ after awkward dance at Moscow AI conference. (Credit: Reuters)

Vladimir Putin said he is in good health after a two-day medical checkup despite backing out of a blood pressure test at an artificial intelligence conference, according to reports.

Appearing at the AI Journey forum in Moscow, Putin, 73, was invited to try a new AI-powered kiosk that measures users’ pulse and blood pressure through a fingertip scanner, according to Reuters.

The Russian president, who was surrounded by bodyguards, reportedly told the crowd, "I recently had my annual checkup. It took two and a half days, including an overnight stay at the clinic. Thank God, everything is fine," according to The Times.

Putin made the comments amid persistent rumors about his health.

Putin watching a robot dance.

President Vladimir Putin observed an awkward dance performance by Green, a Russian AI-powered humanoid robot, at the AI Journey conference in Moscow. (Reuters)

At another event in Moscow Nov. 9, people noticed that the Russian president had a bruised or swollen hand.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Anton Gerashchenko posted a close-up photo of Putin’s hand on X, claiming his "veins are bulging" and adding, "There’s something wrong with Putin’s hands."

In March, Fox News Digital reported that President Zelenskyy had predicted Putin "will die soon" as speculation was mounting over him having cancer or suffering strokes.

Vladimir Putin speaking to German Gref.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to Sberbank CEO German Gref as he visits an exhibition of the AI Journey 2025. (The Associated Press)

Video of Putin gripping a table during a meeting with defense officials in 2022 also led people to suggest he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease or chronic pain.

At the forum on Wednesday, Putin said he believed humans might eventually live to 150 years old, according to the Daily Express.

"It is probably possible to reach 150," he said. "But it will always be too few, just like with money — always."

Kim Jong Un and Vladmir Putin and Xi Jinping.

From left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing, China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

It’s not the first time the Russian leader has contemplated longevity.

During a hot mic exchange with China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un at a summit in Beijing in September, he was overheard joking about biotechnology and organ transplants.

"The longer you live, the younger you become," he said. "Perhaps one day, we may even achieve immortality."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Kremlin for further comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

