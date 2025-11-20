Putin says health ‘fine’ after two-day checkup, refuses blood pressure test at AI event: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vladimir Putin said he is in good health after a two-day medical checkup despite backing out of a blood pressure test at an artificial intelligence conference, according to reports.

Appearing at the AI Journey forum in Moscow, Putin, 73, was invited to try a new AI-powered kiosk that measures users’ pulse and blood pressure through a fingertip scanner, according to Reuters.

The Russian president, who was surrounded by bodyguards, reportedly told the crowd, "I recently had my annual checkup. It took two and a half days, including an overnight stay at the clinic. Thank God, everything is fine," according to The Times.

Putin made the comments amid persistent rumors about his health.

At another event in Moscow Nov. 9, people noticed that the Russian president had a bruised or swollen hand.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Anton Gerashchenko posted a close-up photo of Putin’s hand on X, claiming his "veins are bulging" and adding, "There’s something wrong with Putin’s hands."

In March, Fox News Digital reported that President Zelenskyy had predicted Putin "will die soon" as speculation was mounting over him having cancer or suffering strokes.

Video of Putin gripping a table during a meeting with defense officials in 2022 also led people to suggest he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease or chronic pain.

At the forum on Wednesday, Putin said he believed humans might eventually live to 150 years old, according to the Daily Express.

"It is probably possible to reach 150," he said. "But it will always be too few, just like with money — always."

It’s not the first time the Russian leader has contemplated longevity.

During a hot mic exchange with China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un at a summit in Beijing in September, he was overheard joking about biotechnology and organ transplants.

"The longer you live, the younger you become," he said. "Perhaps one day, we may even achieve immortality."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Kremlin for further comment.