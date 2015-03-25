Protesting Druids call for reburial of ancient bones on display at Stonehenge monument

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Druids are not happy with the 27 million pound ($44 million) revamp of Stonehenge.

Several dozen modern-day Druids in flowing robes protested at the site Wednesday, calling for the reburial of Neolithic remains displayed in an exhibition about the ancient stone circle.

King Arthur Pendragon, head of a group called the Loyal Arthurian Warband, compared the display of the bones to a Victorian peep show.

A new exhibition center at Stonehenge is intended to give visitors more background on the monument, 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of London. It was built over many centuries starting about 3,000 B.C. for a purpose that remains unclear.

English Heritage, which oversees Stonehenge, said it had considered using replica bones, but "authenticity is important to tell England's story."