Last Update December 3, 2015

Protesting Druids call for reburial of ancient bones on display at Stonehenge monument

By | Associated Press
    Visitors take photographs of the world heritage site of Stonehenge, England, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013. It has been standing for thousands of years, so Britain's ancient Stonehenge monument was due a makeover. The 27 million pound ($44 million) renovation which was previewed Tuesday includes a new building 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the stones where the 1 million a year visitors can watch an exhibition about Neolithic life. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (The Associated Press)

LONDON – Druids are not happy with the 27 million pound ($44 million) revamp of Stonehenge.

Several dozen modern-day Druids in flowing robes protested at the site Wednesday, calling for the reburial of Neolithic remains displayed in an exhibition about the ancient stone circle.

King Arthur Pendragon, head of a group called the Loyal Arthurian Warband, compared the display of the bones to a Victorian peep show.

A new exhibition center at Stonehenge is intended to give visitors more background on the monument, 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of London. It was built over many centuries starting about 3,000 B.C. for a purpose that remains unclear.

English Heritage, which oversees Stonehenge, said it had considered using replica bones, but "authenticity is important to tell England's story."