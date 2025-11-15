Expand / Collapse search
Protesters attack police, breach barrier at Mexico's National Palace during rally against cartel violence

Demonstration follows assassination of Mayor Carlos Manzo who criticized President Sheinbaum's cartel policies

Alexandra Koch
Protesters in Mexico City were seen attacking police and attempting to breach a security perimeter around the National Palace on Saturday. (Reuters)

Thousands of protesters swarmed Mexico City on Saturday, attacking police officers and attempting to breach a security barrier around the National Palace, which houses the federal government's executive branch.

Plumes of tear gas filled the street as protesters dragged riot police out of formation and beat them with various weapons.

The anti-government march, which became violent at Zocalo Square, was organized by members of Gen Z—people born between the late 90s and early 2010s.

Protesters told the Associated Press they were rallying against corruption and safety concerns.

Protesters attack police during a youth anti-government march in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

Protesters attack police during a youth anti-government march in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

‘NARCO-BANNERS’ REPORTEDLY THREATEN AMERICANS IN VACATION HOT SPOT WHERE CARTELS RULE LIKE MAFIA: EXPERT

Arizbeth Garcia, a 43-year-old physician, told the outlet she was marching for increased security and additional funding for the public health system.

"[Doctors] are also exposed to the insecurity gripping the country, where you can be murdered and nothing happens," Garcia said.

Another demonstrator, Rosa Maria Avila, 65, of Patzcuaro in Michoacán, told the outlet she was marching in support of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, an anti-crime activist who was assassinated at a public event earlier this month in Michoacán.

"The state is dying," Avila said. "He was killed because he was a man who was sending officers into the mountains to fight delinquents. He had the guts to confront them."

Protest in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

Protesters charge at police during a youth anti-government march in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICAN MAYOR WHO TOOK HARD LINE AGAINST DRUG GANGS SHOT AND KILLED AT DAY OF THE DEAD EVENT

Manzo was shot seven times after condemning Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for her alleged lack of effort in combating cartels

"We need greater determination from the president of Mexico," Manzo told local media in September. "I do not want to be just another mayor on the list of those who have been executed and had their lives taken away from them. … I am very afraid, but I must face it with courage."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who took office in October 2024 as Mexico's first female president, recently came under fire after a series of high-profile murders.

Protest in Zocalo Square in Mexico City

Demonstrator try to tumble a fence during a rally against the government of Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum at Zocalo Square in Mexico City on November 15, 2025.  (Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images)

Critics accuse her of tolerating organized crime and failing to support anti-cartel efforts.

In May, Sheinbaum publicly confirmed she rejected U.S. military assistance from President Donald Trump, who was looking to help the country fight drug trafficking and violent cartels.

FATHER OF SLAIN VETERAN SAYS BIDEN’S BORDER POLICIES EMBOLDENED CARTELS, TRUMP RESTORING ORDER

She allegedly told Trump the country will "never accept" the presence of the U.S. Army in its territory.

"No, President Trump, our territory is inalienable, sovereignty is inalienable," Sheinbaum previously said. "We can collaborate. We can work together, but with you in your territory and us in ours. We can share information, but we will never accept the presence of the United States Army on our territory."

The Heritage Foundation, a top conservative group, claimed Mexico was unlikely to change its stance when Sheinbaum was elected despite the escalating threat from cartels.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

