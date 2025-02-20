Pope Francis got out of bed to eat breakfast on 7th day in hospital: Vatican

Pope Francis is alert and was able to get out of bed for breakfast, despite remaining hospitalized for seven days because of a bout of pneumonia, Vatican News reported.

After breakfast, the pope reportedly read newspapers and did some work before receiving the Eucharist ahead of lunch. Medical staff have apparently seen a "slight improvement," according to Vatican News.

Pope Francis, who is 88 years old, was originally hospitalized on Feb. 14 for bronchitis and was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. He is still undergoing treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

"The polymicrobial infection, which arose on a picture of bronchiectasis and asthmatiforme bronchitis, and which required the use of antibiotic cortisone therapy, makes the therapeutic treatment more complex," the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the Pope on Wednesday and said he was "alert and responsive," according to Vatican News. She also reportedly said that the pope was joking with her and did not show any signs of losing his sense of humor.

Pope Francis has suffered from respiratory issues for many years. When he was 21, he had part of his lung removed after developing pleurisy, which is an inflammation of the membranes that cushion the lungs.

The pontiff also fell in December and in January. After the second fall, which occurred at his residence, Pope Francis’ arm was put in a sling to immobilize it. The Vatican said at the time that this was done as "a precautionary measure."

