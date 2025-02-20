Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Pope Francis

Pope Francis got out of bed to eat breakfast on 7th day in hospital: Vatican

Pope Francis, who is 88 years old, was first hospitalized on Feb. 14

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pope Francis is alert and was able to get out of bed for breakfast, despite remaining hospitalized for seven days because of a bout of pneumonia, Vatican News reported.

After breakfast, the pope reportedly read newspapers and did some work before receiving the Eucharist ahead of lunch. Medical staff have apparently seen a "slight improvement," according to Vatican News.

Pope Francis candles

A candle with a portrait of Pope Francis is set at the bottom of a statue of Pope John Paul II at the Gemelli hospital where the pope is hospitalized, Feb. 17, 2025. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

POPE FRANCIS’ MEDICAL CONDITION: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT BILATERAL PNEUMONIA

Pope Francis, who is 88 years old, was originally hospitalized on Feb. 14 for bronchitis and was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. He is still undergoing treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

"The polymicrobial infection, which arose on a picture of bronchiectasis and asthmatiforme bronchitis, and which required the use of antibiotic cortisone therapy, makes the therapeutic treatment more complex," the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope Francis holds his homily during the weekly General Audience at the Paul VI Hall on Feb. 12, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.  (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

POPE FRANCIS DIAGNOSED WITH BILATERAL PNEUMONIA, VATICAN SAYS

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the Pope on Wednesday and said he was "alert and responsive," according to Vatican News. She also reportedly said that the pope was joking with her and did not show any signs of losing his sense of humor.

Italian PM Meloni and Pope Frsancis

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni greets Pope Francis as he attends the G7 Summit, at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Savelletri, Italy, on June 14, 2024. ( Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS)

Pope Francis has suffered from respiratory issues for many years. When he was 21, he had part of his lung removed after developing pleurisy, which is an inflammation of the membranes that cushion the lungs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pontiff also fell in December and in January. After the second fall, which occurred at his residence, Pope Francis’ arm was put in a sling to immobilize it. The Vatican said at the time that this was done as "a precautionary measure."

Fox News' Melissa Rudy and Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.