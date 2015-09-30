Pope: Cuba-US flight symbol of bridge, urges US to rethink development with family in mind

Pope Francis has said his recent flight from Cuba to the United States was symbolic of the bridge that is being built between the two countries.

Reflecting on his just-ended 10-day pilgrimage, Francis told his weekly general audience Wednesday that "God always wants to build bridges. It is we who build walls. And walls fall down, always!"

Francis said his flight from Havana to Washington was "an emblematic passage, a bridge which, thanks be to God, is being rebuilt."

He praised the U.S. as having never renounced its religious roots despite its economic development. He says "These same roots require us to go back to the family to think about and change our model of development for the good of the entire human family."