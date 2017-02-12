Polish PM says she's OK after crash, ready to leave hospital

next Image 1 of 3

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo says she feels fine and is ready to leave the hospital where she has been a patient since a limousine accident Friday.

Szydlo spoke by telephone Sunday with the Wiadomosci news program of the state TVP television from a Warsaw government hospital where she is under observation.

She says she has received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a "very personal letter" from British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Szydlo said she feels "ready to leave hospital today, but it depends on the doctors."

She says she is being treated for an injury that resulted from her seat belt having worked property when her limousine hit a tree while trying to avoid a small car.