Police in Odessa say 38 dead in fire linked to protesters' clash in Ukraine
- Image 1 of 2
- Image 2 of 2
KIEV, Ukraine – Police in the Ukrainian city of Odessa say 38 people have died as the result of a building fire that broke out during a clash between pro-Russia demonstrators and supporters of the central government in Kiev.
The statement said the fire broke out in a trade union building on Friday, but did not give details on how it started.
Police earlier said at least three people had died in a clash between the two sides.
Until now, Odessa, a key port on Ukraine's southern Black Sea coast, had largely been free of the unrest that is gripping eastern parts of Ukraine in recent weeks.