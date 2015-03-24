Police in Odessa say 38 dead in fire linked to protesters' clash in Ukraine

next Image 1 of 2

Police in the Ukrainian city of Odessa say 38 people have died as the result of a building fire that broke out during a clash between pro-Russia demonstrators and supporters of the central government in Kiev.

The statement said the fire broke out in a trade union building on Friday, but did not give details on how it started.

Police earlier said at least three people had died in a clash between the two sides.

Until now, Odessa, a key port on Ukraine's southern Black Sea coast, had largely been free of the unrest that is gripping eastern parts of Ukraine in recent weeks.