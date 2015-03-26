Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update March 26, 2015

Police: Berlusconi Extorted by Prostitute's Friend

By | Associated Press
June 13: Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a joint press conference with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Rome.

June 13: Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a joint press conference with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Rome. (AP)

ROME – Police say they have arrested a businessman on charges of extorting money from Premier Silvio Berlusconi in return for his cooperation in a probe over recruiting prostitutes to attend wild parties at Berlusconi's home.

Police arrested Giampaolo Tarantini and his wife in Rome Thursday, police in Naples said.

Tarantini has admitted he paid a high-end prostitute, Patrizia D'Addario, and other women to attend parties at Berlusconi's residences, but insists the premier didn't know.

Naples Prosecutor Francesco Greco said Tarantini had compelled Berlusconi to pay his family legal and housing costs in exchange for Tarantino's cooperation in the prostitution investigation.

Berlusconi says he wasn't victimized by Tarantini and says he was just helping a needy family.