Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Poland detains Russian man who illegally crossed from Belarus, security officials say

The detained man has been described as a 'deserter' from the Russian army

Associated Press
Published
close
Pentagon provides update on US Army soldier detained in Russia Video

Pentagon provides update on US Army soldier detained in Russia

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh provides an update on U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gordon Black, who was detained in Russia on May 2, 2024.

  • A 41-year-old man from Russia was detained by Polish security officials after illegally crossing from Belarus.
  • The detained man has been described as a "deserter" from the Russian army, according to the Border Guard.
  • The authorities are focused on determining the man's intentions and whether he was working for Russian intelligence services.

Poland’s security officials said Wednesday that a 41-year-old man from Russia had been detained and was being questioned after illegally crossing in from Russia’s ally Belarus.

The Border Guard confirmed that a 41-year-old "deserter" from Russia has been detained.

Deputy Interior Minister Czeslaw Mroczek said that officials were trying to establish whether the man was a deserter from Russian army "trying to flee the horrors of the war" or whether he was assigned to carry out secret tasks in the European Union for Russia.

NOTORIOUS POLISH JUDGE FLEES TO BELARUS, TRIGGERING INVESTIGATION

"We must determine what his intentions were," Mroczek said. "The question is whether we are dealing here with someone who was carrying out tasks for Russian (secret) services."

Belarus troops

A Belarusian soldier walks through a newly-built camp on July 7, 2023. Poland’s security officials said on Wednesday that a 41-year-old man from Russia had been detained and was being questioned after illegally crossing in from Russia’s ally Belarus. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Polish media reported the man was not armed and was in civilian clothes, but was carrying a written contract with the Russian army that included participation in actions being part of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The detention came as Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk was meeting with top security officials over alleged Russian influences in Poland and its leadership. The development also came shortly after a controversial Polish judge, who had access to sensitive information, defected to Belarus this week, which Tusk described as "high treason."