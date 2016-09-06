Poland asks UK church leaders to counter hostility to Poles

next Image 1 of 2

Poland's President Andrzej Duda says he has written to church leaders in Britain asking them to help prevent attacks on Poles living there.

Duda said Tuesday his letters to the heads of the Church of England and of the Catholic Church in Britain were in support of the Polish government's efforts to obtain better protection for the hundreds of thousands of Poles living in Britain.

Last week, a 40-year-old Pole, Arkadiusz Jozwik, died after he was beaten by teenagers in Harlow, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of London. Three other Poles have been beaten there, and there have been reports of other attacks on Poles across Britain.

Poland's foreign and interior ministers met with their counterparts in London on Monday to seek better security for the Poles.