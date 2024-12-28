Expand / Collapse search
South Korea

Plane veers off airport runway in South Korea and crashes, killing at least 23: report

Jeju Air, a low-cost airline in South Korea, was carrying 175 passengers and 6 crew members

A Jeju Air flight drove off the runway in South Korea and collided with a fence, leaving at least 23 passengers killed, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The agency attributed the devastating crash to malfunctioning landing gear.

Jeju Air, a low-cost airline in South Korea, was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members in the Boeing 737-800 when the incident occurred Sunday morning local time at Muan International Airport in Muan County, South Jeolla Province.

RUSSIA DOWNPLAYS SPECULATION OVER DEADLY AZERBAIJAN AIRLINES CRASH AS REPORT LAYS BLAME FOR DOWNED PLANE 

Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which drove off runaway at Muan International Airport in Muan

Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which drove off runaway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, on Dec. 29. (Yonhap via Reuters)

  • This screen grab from video footage captured near Muan International Airport shows black smoke billowing into the air from the airport in Muan
    Image 1 of 2

    A screengrab from video footage captured near Muan International Airport shows black smoke billowing into the air from the airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, on Dec. 29. (Yonhap via REUTERS)

  • Jeju Air Boeing 737
    Image 2 of 2

    A Jeju Air Boeing 737-8FH on the runway at Jeju International Airport in Jeju, South Korea, in 2018. (S3studio/Getty Images)

The plane landed at 9:07 a.m. local time at the airport when the incident happened. 

The plane was flying back to South Korea from Thailand, the report said.

Photos shared by local media showed smoke billowing out of the plane.

