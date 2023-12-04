Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia

In rare rebuke, Philippines VP opposes president's decision to restart peace talks with communist rebels

Reuters
Published
close
US and Philippines carry out biggest military drills to send a message to China and Russia Video

US and Philippines carry out biggest military drills to send a message to China and Russia

 Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on tensions over fears of a Taiwan invasion on 'Special Report.'

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday opposed a government decision to restart peace negotiations with communist rebels, describing the move as an "agreement with the devil" in a rare rebuke to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The government and the communist rebels agreed last week to restart talks after a six-year hiatus, aiming to end half a century of conflict that has killed more than 40,000 people.

Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte who terminated the talks in 2017, warned the rebels could take advantage of peace negotiations and were "insincere" in achieving a settlement.

US VOWS TO DEFEND PHILIPPINES AGAINST CHINA’S ‘DANGEROUS’ ACTIONS UNDER TRUMAN-ERA TREATY

She has urged the president to reconsider and review the policy which includes granting amnesty to members of the Communist Party of the Philippines, its political arm, the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) and its armed wing, the New People's Army (NPA).

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte

Philippine Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte signaled disagreement with the decision to restart peace negotiations with Philippine rebels. Pictured: Duterte attends an economic briefing following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's first State of the Nation Address, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on July 26, 2022. (REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo)

"Mr. President, the government’s statement with the NDFP in Oslo was an agreement with the devil," Duterte said in an address streamed on her Facebook page.

"They will use this peace negotiations to betray government and deceive the public."

Duterte, who is also education secretary, was named vice-chair of an anti-communist task force created by the elder Duterte which Marcos now heads.

As vice president, she has limited policymaking powers under the Philippine constitution except to succeed the president if he dies or becomes too sick to govern.

PHILIPPINES FURIOUS AFTER CHINESE COAST GUARD SHIP COMES WITHIN 3 FEET OF COLLIDING WITH PHILIPPINE VESSEL

Marcos and Duterte ran under the "Uniteam" ticket in the 2022 national election, becoming the Philippines' first top leaders to win by majority since democracy was restored in 1986.

Last month, Marcos said the government was studying a possible return to the International Criminal Court four years after the Duterte-led government withdrew from the tribunal. An analyst said at the time Marcos was veering away from his predecessor's policies and breaking away from their alliance.

The presidential communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Duterte's remarks.