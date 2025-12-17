Philippines authorities give update on Bondi Beach gunmen's movements amid speculation about terror training

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in the Philippines gave an update on their investigation of the accused Bondi Beach gunmen's movements during their weeks-long trip to the country.

The father-son duo – who are now accused of carrying out a deadly attack at a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, this week — allegedly previously traveled to Davao City for their four-week visit to the Philippines, according to reports. This comes after a recent confirmation by Philippine authorities that the father and son spent nearly the entire month of November in the country.

Philippine police and hotel staff said the father and son rarely left their hotel room except for an hour or so at a time, according to The Guardian. The outlet added that both police and hotel staff noted that the accused gunmen never talked to other guests or had visitors.

There was speculation that the father and son traveled to the Philippines to receive training from Islamist groups believed to be operating in the country, but authorities have pushed back against the assertion.

On Tuesday, the Philippines Bureau of Investigation said the two accused gunmen traveled to the Philippines on Nov. 1 aboard Philippine Airlines Flight PR212 from Sydney to Manila before making their way to Davao, according to Reuters. The two left the Philippines on Nov. 28, just weeks before they allegedly carried out the Bondi Beach attack.

Davao City is located on the island of Mindanao, which has been under a "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" advisory since May. However, the State Department said Davao City, in addition to a few other locations, is an exception to the advisory.

"Terrorist and armed groups in Mindanao have historically engaged in kidnappings for ransom, in addition to bombings and other attacks. These incidents often target foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, as well as civilians, local government entities, and security forces," the State Department's advisory reads.

In 2017, Islamic State-inspired militants stormed Marawi, the capital of Lanao del Sur province in the Muslim-majority Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao. Reuters reported that the siege of Marawi displaced approximately 350,000 residents and left more than 1,100 dead, most of whom were militants.

The city is currently under a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory, with the State Department warning that "civilians face risk of death or injury from ongoing clashes between terrorist group remnants and Philippine security forces in Marawi."

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) noted that while the influence and strength of Islamic State-aligned groups has declined in recent years, the Philippines military has had infrequent clashes with remnants of the groups.

The Bondi Beach attack unfolded on Sunday as gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah celebration, killing at least 15 and leaving dozens injured. The older gunman, who was the younger gunman's father, died at the scene.

On Wednesday, New South Wales Police announced the 59 charges against the 24-year-old surviving suspected gunman, including "commit terrorist act," 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of "cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder," "discharge firearm etc intend cause grievous bodily harm," "cause public display of prohibited terrorist org symbol" and "place explosive in/near building with intent to cause harm."

NSW Police said the alleged gunman is still hospitalized and under police guard.