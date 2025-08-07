Parrot helps law enforcement uncover drug trafficking ring, leading to major bust

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A parrot trained to mimic drug-related phrases played an unlikely role in helping British police dismantle a narcotics network operating inside a prison, authorities revealed this week.

The Lancashire Constabulary announced charges against 15 people linked to the gang, which allegedly trafficked drugs across Blackpool, England, between February 2023 and July 2024. The group was led by 35-year-old Adam Garnett, who was already serving a prison sentence when the operation was uncovered.

The investigation began after prison officials searched Garnett’s cell and found multiple mobile phones and Wi-Fi routers. That discovery led police to several of his suspected associates, including Dalbir Sandhu, Shannon Hilton and Jason Gerrand. Searches of their homes turned up heroin, crack cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, large sums of cash and mobile phones allegedly tied to the drug trade.

One of the more bizarre findings came from Hilton’s phone, which police say contained videos showing her parrot, named "Mango," repeating "two for 25," a suspected drug deal reference. Another clip reportedly showed the bird playing with cash allegedly linked to illicit profits.

"What’s the most talented thing your pet can do? Sit? Give paw? How about speak?" Lancashire Police wrote in a post on the department's Facebook page.

"One drug dealer's parrot learned to say ‘two for 25’ - a phrase picked up as part of common language used by the organised crime gang run by her boyfriend. Not a phrase you want your parrot squawking when the police come knocking!"

Investigators also uncovered video calls between Hilton and Garnett, along with footage appearing to show kilogram-sized packages of cocaine, sometimes accompanied by music lyrics referencing the drug.

Despite being behind bars, authorities say Garnett remained at the center of the operation, directing efforts to hide evidence and maintaining contact with nearly every member of the criminal network.

Det. Sgt. Anthony Alves of Lancashire Police’s West Targeted Crime Team praised the outcome, calling it a "coordinated and complex drug operation that extended far beyond prison walls."

"Garnett continued to run his enterprise while incarcerated, using illegal devices to maintain control. I want to thank my team, our partners at the Crown Prosecution Service, and our prosecution team for their dedication to bringing these criminals to justice."

He added that warrants remain active for Chloe Stott and Ryan Black and urged the public to come forward with any information about their whereabouts.

Authorities say additional evidence from suspects’ phones included videos flaunting large amounts of cash, drug-related rap lyrics and documented drug transactions.

Garnett was sentenced to an additional 19 years and six months in prison to be served consecutively with his existing 15-year term. Hilton, 29, received 12 years while Sandhu, 41, was sentenced to 10.

The bust was part of Operation Warrior, Lancashire Police’s initiative to combat organized crime, drug trafficking, exploitation and violence in the region. The initiative is supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, who applauded the arrests and convictions.

"This sends a clear message: we will not tolerate organized crime in our communities. I remain committed to giving law enforcement the resources they need to take down these gangs and protect the public."

