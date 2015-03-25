Paraguay investigators rule out foul play in presidential candidate death

The prosecutor investigating the death of Paraguayan presidential candidate Lino Oviedo is ruling out foul play.

Oviedo and his bodyguard taking a helicopter flight back from a political rally on Feb. 2 when his pilot encountered bad weather. All three died in the crash.

Prosecutor Federico Espinoza said Tuesday that the crash was an accident.

He says that after 27 minutes of flight, a storm with winds of up to 93 mph (150 kph) caused the pilot to crash.

The 69-year-old Oviedo was running in April's presidential elections for Paraguay's third-largest opposition party, the National Union of Ethical Citizens (UNACE). He was not among the favorites.