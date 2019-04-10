Pakistani official: Powerful rainstorm in northwest kills 6

A Pakistani government official says a powerful rainstorm with heavy winds across the country's northwest killed at least six people overnight.

Taimur Khan, a spokesman for the provincial Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that several people were also injured in the storm in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.

He says many houses were damaged and some of the areas in the province were without electricity for hours but the situation is now under control.

Seasonal dust storms and rains often damage houses in Pakistan, causing casualties.

The country's monsoon season begins in July and torrential rains trigger flash floods every year in Pakistan.