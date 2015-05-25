Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 3, 2015

Pakistani army holding joint military exercise with Saudi Arabia

By | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 3

    In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Royal Saudi Land Forces and units of Special Forces of the Pakistani army take part in a joint military exercise called "Al-Samsam 5" in Shamrakh field, north of Baha region, southwest Saudi Arabia, Monday, March 30, 2015. (AP Photo/SPA) (The Associated Press)

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani military says it is holding a joint military exercise with Saudi Arabia.

The military's statement on Monday says the drill is taking part near the city of Taif, in the mountains near Mecca in the western part of Saudi Arabia. It has been underway since March 19, with 292 Pakistani troops taking part.

The drill is an annual event and was held in Pakistan last year.

The exercise, dubbed Samsam-5, comes as a Saudi-led coalition of Sunni Arab countries is targeting Iran-backed Shiite rebels and their allies in Yemen in a campaign of airstrikes that began last week.

Pakistan has voiced support for the mission but is not taking part in the strikes and has started evacuating its citizens from Yemen.