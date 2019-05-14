Official over Puerto Rico police reform resigns in protest

A retired Army officer overseeing a court-ordered reform of Puerto Rico's police department has resigned, saying he's lost trust in the process.

Arnaldo Claudio said Tuesday in a phone interview that the federal court is not taking sufficient action to end wrongdoing and that funds meant to overhaul the large department are being misspent.

Claudio was appointed nearly five years ago to oversee a multimillion-dollar, 10-year reform of an agency accused of corruption, illegal killings and civil rights violations. The reform calls for numerous changes, including the creation of new disciplinary procedures and use-of-force policy.

The announcement comes as Puerto Rico's governor is clashing with a federal control board overseeing the island's finances over how money should be spent amid a recession.