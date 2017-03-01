Norway did not violate mass killer Breivik's human rights, court finds

The ruling overturned a 2016 verdict by a lower court that Breivik's near-isolation amounted to "inhuman and degrading treatment" under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The appeals court said that the strict conditions were justified because "there is a high risk that Breivik will resort to violence in the future".

It said the conditions were also necessary for his own safety, as other prisoners might attack him.

MASS MURDERER GIVES NAZI SALUTE IN COURT

The 38-year-old neo-Nazi is currently serving a 21-year-prison sentence for massacring 77 people in July 2011.

In the attack Breivik disguised himself as a police officer and gunned down 69 people, mostly teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp on the island of Utoya.

