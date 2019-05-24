North Korea says it won't resume talks unless US changes position

North Korea on Friday said it will never resume nuclear talks with the U.S. unless the Trump administration modifies its position on unilateral demands for disarmament.

A spokesman of the North's Foreign Ministry made the comments on Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency.

He reportedly accused the U.S. of deliberately causing the collapse of February's nuclear summit in Hanoi between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with unilateral and impossible demands.

"We hereby make it clear once again that the United States would not be able to move us even an inch with the device it is now weighing in its mind, and the further its mistrust and hostile acts toward the DPRK grow, the fiercer our reaction will be," the statement said, referring to North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Unless the United States puts aside the current method of calculation and comes forward with a new method of calculation, the DPRK-U.S. dialogue will never be resumed and by extension, the prospect for resolving the nuclear issue will be much gloomy," the statement added.

U.S. officials have said the meeting broke down because of North Korea's excessive demands for sanctions relief in exchange for partial disarmament steps.

Kim has said Washington has until the end of the year to come up with mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage the negotiations.

The latest comments come after KCNA labeled Joe Biden a "fool of low IQ" and an "imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being", after the former Vice President called Kim Jong Un a tyrant.

Biden during a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of cozying up to "dictators and tyrants" like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician," KCNA said.

"It is by no means accidental that here is nonstop comment over his bid for candidacy that he is not worth pinning hope on, backed by the jeer that he is a fool of low IQ," KCNA said.

It mocked Biden's belief that he was "the most popular presidential candidate." ''This is enough to make a cat laugh," the report said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.