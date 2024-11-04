North Korea launches short-range ballistic missile hours before US election

Just hours before the U.S. election, North Korea was reported to have fired at least one ballistic missile into its eastern sea.

It remains unclear whether North Korea fired only one missile or multiple. It is also unclear what type of missile it was or how far it flew.

The launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a flight test of the country's newest intercontinental ballistic missile designed to reach the U.S. mainland. In response to that launch, the United States flew a long-range B-1B bomber in a trilateral drill with South Korea and Japan on Sunday in a show of force.

North Korea claimed last week that the Hwasong-19 it tested last Thursday was "the world's strongest" ICBM, but experts say the solid-fuel missile was too big to be useful in a war situation. Experts say the North has yet to acquire some critical technologies to build a functioning ICBM, such as ensuring that the warhead survives the harsh conditions of atmospheric re-entry.

South Korean officials have warned that the North was likely to ratchet up military displays around the U.S. presidential elections to command the attention of Washington.

South Korea's military intelligence agency said last week that North Korea has also likely completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test.

Tensions between North and South Korea have been at all-time highs in recent months as Kim has repeatedly flaunted his expanding nuclear weapons and missile programs while providing Russia with munitions and troops to support President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

In response to North Korea's growing nuclear threats, South Korea, the United States and Japan have been expanding their combined military exercises and updating their nuclear deterrence plans built around U.S. strategic assets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.