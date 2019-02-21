Nicaragua's Ortega says he will restart talks with opponents

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega says he will restart talks with his opponents, more than six months after breaking off the last dialogue and unleashing a round of arrests.

Ortega announced Thursday that he hopes to start a new round of talks next Wednesday. He did not say who would be invited.

The previous round in July was attended by student, business and civic groups organized in the Civic Alliance. But many of the leaders of the 2018 protests that led to the talks have been arrested or gone into hiding or exile.

Ortega said next week's talks "will not be with that crowd," referring to the alliance.

More than 300 people have been killed since popular protests began in mid-April triggered by cuts to the social security system.