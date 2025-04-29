Will the next pope be from Asia?

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan — There may only be a few days before the College of Cardinals gathers inside the Sistine Chapel to elect the next leader of the Catholic Church, and, for the first time in history, an Asian pope is a real possibility.

Of the 23 cardinals from Asia eligible to vote, one name comes up again and again, that of Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines, sometimes called the "Philippine Francis."

The 67-year-old had a close relationship with Pope Francis and served as his envoy to Asia during the 2015-16 special Jubilee Year, during which he made a brief stop in Taipei, Taiwan. Tagle also accompanied Francis on his first international trip to Asia in 2014, when the pontiff visited South Korea.

Pope Francis achieved several "firsts" in Asia, including becoming the first pontiff to visit Myanmar in 2017 and Mongolia in 2023. Thomas Tu, a Vatican diplomacy expert at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, told Fox News Digital that while Mongolia is home to only about 1,400 Catholics, it now hosts a cardinal, but he is Italian-born and just 50 years old, making his election as pope unlikely.

Another Asian candidate is Burma's Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, 76, from a country where Catholics represent just about 1% of the population. Meanwhile, over the last several days, reports from South Korean newspapers are suggesting South Korean Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik, 74, is among the leading candidates to succeed Pope Francis.

Catholicism is growing rapidly in South Korea, according to Taipei-based Tu, who told Fox News Digital both Buddhists and Protestants have been converting at surprising rates.

"Unlike in Brazil, where Catholics are losing members to Evangelicals, Korea’s Catholic Church is attracting new followers," Tu said. Then-Bishop Lazarus You Heung-sik is widely credited with helping persuade Pope Francis to make South Korea the first stop on his Asian travels in 2014. Heung-sik was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2022.

Francis may one day be rated as among the most influential popes of all time. Pope John Paul II made history by becoming the first pope from Poland and his pontificate lasted 26 years (1978-2006). Francis was head of the Catholic Church for a much shorter time, almost exactly 12 years, but the late pope appointed 80% of the cardinals who will vote for his successor.

The late Holy Father also enlarged the number of cardinals and, for the first time in history, the upcoming conclave will see European cardinals in the minority. However, some experts warn against assuming the next pope will be "Francis the Second," as many of these new cardinals are considered more conservative.

The home nation of Asian cardinals doesn’t necessarily reflect the number of Catholics there. In Japan, Catholics make up fewer than 0.5% of the population, but there is a Japanese cardinal who is reasonably active on social media. The largest Asian block of cardinals hails from majority-Hindu India, which has six to the predominately Catholic Philippines’ five.

Still, many Vatican watchers believe Cardinal Tagle remains the most likely Asian candidate, although his progressive stances may prove divisive. Tagle has publicly criticized the church for using "harsh words" in past criticisms of LGBTQ Catholics and remarried divorcees and advocates for a more flexible approach. This stance is in line with Pope Francis’ 2015 papal declaration that said the church needs to "avoid judgments which do not take into account the complexity of various situations."

Should Tagle beat the odds and become the next pope, his election would energize the church’s progressive wing, as he would likely continue the liberal-leaning direction charted by Francis. His emphasis on serving the poor has won him admiration across Asia and beyond, as has his relatable style. Tagle reportedly prefers being called by his nickname "Chito," rather than by his formal title.

Thomas Tu shared a personal story about Tagle’s compassion, recalling an incident before the cardinal received his red hat. After a young seminarian died suddenly, Tagle chose to join the group of senior seminary members and personally visit the grieving family, later giving a moving sermon in which he "compared the church to a mother, similar to the one who had lost her son," Tu said. "Tagle just has a way of reaching people that is special."

Few dispute that the election of the next pope will be among the most consequential moments for the Catholic Church in decades. And, for the first time, candidates from Asia are now part of serious conversations about the future direction of the faith.