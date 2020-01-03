New York, Los Angeles increase security after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian general

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Thursday he’d spoken with top NYPD officials about immediate steps the department could take to protect key areas in the city from a potential retaliatory attack by Iranian after a U.S.-led airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.

“We will have to be vigilant against this threat for a long time to come,” De Blasio tweeted.

The Pentagon confirmed that President Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force as well as six others at the Baghdad international airport early Friday.

"At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization," the agency said in a statement.

De Blasio made an earlier statement about the airstrike, saying he's worried about New York City and the U.S. as a whole.

“Without the approval of Congress, the US Government effectively declared war on Iran tonight,” De Blasio tweeted. “The American people had no say in the matter, despite voting time + again to stop endless wars + bring our troops home. This one will not end soon.”

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement after the attack, saying they are monitoring the events in Iran.

“We will continue to communicate with state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners regarding any significant intel that may develop,” the department wrote on their Twitter account.

The LAPD added there is no known credible threat to Los Angeles.