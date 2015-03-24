Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 24, 2015

Nepal's last king is hospitalized after suffering heart attack

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this July 7, 2011 file photo, Nepal's former King Gyanendra listens to a supporter on his 64th birthday at his residence in Katmandu, Nepal. The last king of Nepal is in stable condition in a hospital after suffering a heart attack, doctors said Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Binod Joshi)

KATMANDU, Nepal – Doctors say Nepal's former king has suffered a heart attack and has been hospitalized.

Dr. Bharat Rawat at the Norvic Hospital in Katmandu said Gyanendra Shah was brought to the hospital Saturday night. He was recovering in the intensive care unit and was out of danger.

Hundreds of his supporters crowded the hospital Sunday.

Gyanedra was the last king to rule Nepal before the Constitution Assembly abolished the centuries-old monarchy from the Himalayan nation and turned the country into a republic.

He was crowned as king in 2001 after the killing of his elder brother in palace massacre but remained mostly unpopular. Mass demonstrations forced him to give up his authoritarian rule.