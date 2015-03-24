Nepal's last king is hospitalized after suffering heart attack

Doctors say Nepal's former king has suffered a heart attack and has been hospitalized.

Dr. Bharat Rawat at the Norvic Hospital in Katmandu said Gyanendra Shah was brought to the hospital Saturday night. He was recovering in the intensive care unit and was out of danger.

Hundreds of his supporters crowded the hospital Sunday.

Gyanedra was the last king to rule Nepal before the Constitution Assembly abolished the centuries-old monarchy from the Himalayan nation and turned the country into a republic.

He was crowned as king in 2001 after the killing of his elder brother in palace massacre but remained mostly unpopular. Mass demonstrations forced him to give up his authoritarian rule.