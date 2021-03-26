Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Navy
Published

Navy sending team to Suez Canal to help dig out massive ship blocking passage: sources

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the US has 'offered assistance'

By Peter Aitken, Lucas Y. Tomlinson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Navy will assist the Egyptian government in the operation to dig out a giant container ship currently stuck sideways in the Suez Canal.  

The MV Ever Given, owned by the Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK, hit the bottom of the canal Tuesday.  

Since then, the blockage has heavily disrupted traffic down the canal. The ship reportedly started moving Wednesday, but it remains grounded as of Friday.  

This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, Friday, March 26, 2021. A maritime traffic jam grew to more than 200 vessels Friday outside the Suez Canal and some vessels began changing course as dredgers worked frantically to free a giant container ship that is stuck sideways in the waterway and disrupting global shipping. (©Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, Friday, March 26, 2021. A maritime traffic jam grew to more than 200 vessels Friday outside the Suez Canal and some vessels began changing course as dredgers worked frantically to free a giant container ship that is stuck sideways in the waterway and disrupting global shipping. (©Maxar Technologies via AP)

U.S. Navy officials have pledged to send a team of experts, including engineers skilled in dredging operations, to help Egyptian officials dig out the ship.  

"We have offered, and stand ready to assist Egypt, and will look to support any specific request we receive," Cmdr. Jessica L. McNulty, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said in an email to Fox News. "We continue to monitor and assess the situation, but have nothing to provide on any potential specific support at this time."  

DOZENS KILLED IN HORRIFIC EGYPT TRAIN CRASH

At a White House news conference Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the U.S. has "offered assistance" to the Egyptians.  

"The Egyptians want to do this themselves, we are just here to help them," a Pentagon official told Fox News.  "We are there to advise in any capacity they desire." 

CNN was first to report about the Navy sending a team to Egypt. 

NORTH KOREAN MISSILES GETTING MORE AGILE, EVASIVE: EXPERTS

The canal accounts for around 10% of all global trade flow. On Friday, the maritime traffic jam grew to more than 200 vessels, with some vessels changing course as dredgers continue trying to free the Ever Given.  

"The Suez Canal will not spare any efforts to ensure the restoration of navigation and to serve the movement of global trade," Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said. 

FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON HAS NO REGRETS FOR REJECTING THIRD VIRUS LOCKDOWN

The Ever Given is larger than the Empire State Building, and is grounded around 3.7 miles from the southern entrance to the canal.  

Experts say that it could take up to a week in a best-case scenario to free the ship, but it is more likely to last weeks.  

Disruptions could cause as much as $10 billion in losses each day, according to some experts.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coincidentally, the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is currently in the Eastern Mediterranean during this latest "Suez Crisis." 

Then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower considered the Suez Crisis in 1956 the biggest foreign policy failure of his presidency.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 