Namibian president to undergo cancer treatment

Hage Geingob, 82, is nearing the end of his second and final term in office

Namibian President Hage Geingob will start treatment for cancer after routine medical checkups and a follow-up biopsy led to the detection of cancerous cells, his office said Friday.

The Namibian Presidency said the 82-year-old had a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on Jan. 8, followed by a biopsy. Geingob's office gave no more details on his diagnosis but said he would continue to carry out his duties.

Namibias President addresses United Nations General Assembly

Namibian President Hage Geingob addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.  (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Geingob, who has been president of the southern African nation since 2015, is due to finish his second and final term in office this year. In 2014, he said he had survived prostate cancer.

"On the advice of the medical team, President Geingob will undertake appropriate medical treatment to deal with the cancerous cells," his office said in a statement.

Namibia will hold elections to choose a new leader in November.