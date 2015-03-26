Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update December 3, 2015

Myanmar's Suu Kyi hopes parliamentary election victory is dawn of new era

By | Associated Press
April 2, 2012: Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to supporters at the headquarters of her National League for Democracy party in Yangon, Myanmar.

YANGON, Myanmar – Democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi's victory in parliamentary elections is the biggest prize of her political career. But the weekend vote for only a few dozen legislative seats may have sown the seeds of something far more significant -- the possibility her party could sweep the next vote in 2015 and take control of Myanmar's government.

That, for now, remains only a tantalizing dream for her supporters, and making it happen in three years' time may be unrealistic in a nation still heavily influenced by a feared military whose powers and influence remain enshrined in the constitution.

Still, hope for installing a truly free government hasn't run this high in decades.

"We hope this will be the beginning of a new era," a beaming Suu Kyi said Monday.