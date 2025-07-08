Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Middle East

Five IDF soldiers killed, 14 wounded in Gaza roadside bombing

Israeli forces came under fire while attempting to evacuate the wounded in northern Gaza Strip

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Five Israeli Defense Forces soldiers are dead and more than a dozen others are injured after a roadside bomb exploded on Monday in the Beit Hanoun area of the northern Gaza Strip.

During an operation by the Northern Brigade, explosive devices were detonated against IDF ground troops who were operating in the area, IDF officials told Fox News Digital.

The deaths come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington, D.C., for meetings with President Donald Trump and other U.S. government officials on a ceasefire with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the US Capitol

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, speaks to members of the media following a meeting with US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, not pictured, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While attempting to evacuate the injured soldiers, IDF troops came under fire.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as: Staff Sgt. Meir Shimon Amar; Sgt. Moshe Nissim Frech; Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Benyamin Asulin; Staff Sgt. Noam Aharon Musgadian; and Staff Sgt. Moshe Shmuel Noll.

IDF in Gaza

An IDF soldier in the Gaza area.  (IDF)

A total of 14 additional soldiers were injured in the explosion, including two with "severe" injuries.

The other 12 soldiers sustained "varying degrees of injuries," and were evacuated to hospitals for medical treatment. 

Their families have been notified, according to officials.

Israel IDF Tanks Gaza

Israeli military vehicles stand near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel July 7, 2025.  (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

Also on Monday, Israel and Houthi rebels exchanged missile fire in Yemen.

Israel's first strikes were in retaliation for a suspected Houthi explosive attack on a Liberian-flagged ship in the Red Sea.

Though the Houthis responded with their own missiles, Israel did not report any deaths.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.