British model Chloe Ayling testifies against accused kidnapper: ‘They said they had taken me for a sex trafficking gang’

British glamour model Chloe Ayling broke down in tears Friday as she testified via video against a man accused of kidnapping her for six days in Italy in 2017, according to reports.

Ayling, 21, has been quizzed about the kidnapping before but not by lawyers. Her video testimony came during the trial of 38-year-old Michal Herba in Italy.

Minutes into her testimony from Westminster, she began sobbing as she told the court that a man in a balaclava snatched her in Milan after drugging her, the Daily Mail reported. She claims she was in the Italian city for what she thought was a photoshoot.

“I tried to get away,” she was quoted as saying. “There was a hand over my mouth and I could not breathe. I was trying to get the hand of my face, but I could not fight much longer.”

KIDNAPPED MODEL SAYS SHE HAD TO MAKE HER ABDUCTOR 'FALL IN LOVE' WITH HER TO ESCAPE

She was quoted in The Sun as telling prosecutor Paolo Storari that her abductors told her they were working for an organization called the “Black Death Group”, which was on the Dark Web.

“They said they had taken me for a sex trafficking gang,” she told the court, according to the paper.

She said Herba’s brother said he was a hitman for the gang.

“He was high level. He would kill people by poisoning them or shooting them,” she said of the brother, Lukasz Herba, 31.

“Lukasz said that he took care of the killings as he was higher up in the gang,” she said.

Lukasz Herba was found guilty of kidnapping Ayling last year and sentenced to 16 years in prison. Italian prosecutors rejected his claim that Ayling agreed to stage the kidnapping to boost her modeling career.

He was arrested after dropping Ayling off at the British Consulate in Milan.

KIDNAPPED MODEL HITS BACK AT ABDUCTION DOUBTERS, SAYS SHE WAS WILLING TO HAVE SEX WITH KIDNAPPER TO STAY ALIVE

During her testimony, Ayling was asked if the younger Herba had discussed sex slave auctions with her, the paper reported.

She said yes.

“He said they were all in the Middle East and young virgins were sold for the most. But as I already had a child I wouldn’t be worth very much. I can’t remember how much they said I would go for.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her video testimony was arranged because Ayling was reportedly scared of coming face-to-face with Herba.