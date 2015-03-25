Militants kill six Pakistani police

Dozens of heavily armed militants stormed a checkpoint in a northwestern Pakistani village overnight, killing at least six paramilitary police and wounding seven others, officials said.

The attack took place at Jina Kor, 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Peshawar and close to the tribal area of Darra Adam Khel, where Taliban militants are active.

More than 50 militants attacked the checkpoint at around midnight and a gunfight lasted for more than an hour, Frontier Constabulary chief Abdul Majeed Marwat told AFP.

"Six of our men embraced martyrdom, while seven others were wounded," Marwat said.

Javed Khan Marwat, deputy commissioner of Peshawar, confirmed the attack and the death toll.

Homegrown insurgents, waging a domestic insurgency for seven years, routinely attack members of Pakistan's security forces.

Much of the violence is concentrated in northwest Pakistan and the tribal areas, which Washington considers a hub for Taliban and Al-Qaeda militants plotting attacks on the West and in Afghanistan.