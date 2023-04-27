Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

Mexico president blacked out during a meeting due to COVID-19 complications

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s blackout was caused by drop in blood pressure

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video message posted on Wednesday that he briefly blacked out in a meeting in Yucatan state this past Sunday due to complications with a COVID-19 infection and was flown to Mexico City for treatment.

He said his heart and brain were not affected, contrary to widely circulated rumors about his health, by his third known bout with the illness. Local media and people on social media had said Lopez Obrador may have had a heart attack or a stroke.

Lopez Obrador, who has still not resumed official duties, said in the video posted on YouTube that he was meeting with military officials and public servants in the city of Merida to discuss progress on the Mayan Train project when he blacked out due to a drop in his blood pressure.

3 FOUND DEAD IN CANCUN'S HOTEL ZONE, AMIDST TROUBLING SURGE IN VIOLENCE

President of Mexico

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, president of Mexico, walks at Palacio Nacional on April 12, 2022. President Lopez Obrador had a temporary blackout during a meeting in Yucatan state.  (Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

"I kind of fell asleep, it was a kind of dizziness," Lopez Obrador said on the video. "The doctors came immediately and treated me. I did not lose consciousness, I did have that temporary blackout situation."

He refused to be taken to a hospital nearby, he said.

The 69-year-old leader had a serious heart attack in 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez Obrador said he was doing well and keeping busy writing speeches ahead of upcoming events. He did not say when he planned on resuming official activities.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said the president may return as soon as this week.