Conflicts

Marco Rubio holds first meeting with families of hostages held by Hamas

Released hostage Iair Horn joins meeting while his brother remains among 50 still held by Hamas terrorists

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Former hostage Edan Alexander’s long-awaited homecoming met with excitement Video

Former hostage Edan Alexander’s long-awaited homecoming met with excitement

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy shows 'America Reports' how Edan Alexander's hometown in Tenafly, N.J. awaited his return with unbelievable joy.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held his first official meeting in Washington, D.C., with the families of the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza amid the terror group's ongoing war with Israel.

Rubio reaffirmed the Trump administration's commitment to securing the release of all 50 remaining hostages, according to a press release from The Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

The meeting featured Moshe Lavi, brother-in-law of hostage Omri Miran; Ilay David, brother of hostage Evyatar David; Tzur Goldin, brother of Lt. Hadar Goldin; and recently released hostage Iair Horn, whose brother Eitan Horn remains in captivity.

TRUMP TOUTS ADMINISTRATION 'S PROGRESS ON PEACE DEALS, SAYS WORLD LEADERS RESPECT OUR COUNTRY AGAIN

Anthony Rubio, Moshe Lavi, Tzur Goldin, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iair Horn and Ilay David.

Anthony Rubio, Moshe Lavi, Tzur Goldin, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iair Horn and Ilay David. (The Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Rubio's wife, Jeanette, and son, Anthony, were also at the meeting.

During the meeting, the secretary told the families that true victory in Gaza would only be realized when all the hostages returned home, according to the press release.

He also noted that the U.S. government has already demonstrated its ability to lead significant initiatives in the Middle East. He further argued that Israel has achieved victories in Iran and Lebanon and is capable of defeating Hamas.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the Trump administration's commitment to securing the release of all 50 remaining hostages. (JULIEN DE ROSA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The families stressed that this is a critical window of opportunity to bring the remaining hostages home in one comprehensive deal rather than phases or partial agreements as has been the case in Israel's previous hostage deals with Hamas, the press release said.

They expressed trust in the Trump administration to act with urgency and determination to free the remaining people in Hamas' captivity.

ISRAEL RECOVERS REMAINS OF THREE MORE BODIES HELD BY HAMAS: 'NO VICTORY UNTIL LAST HOSTAGE RETURNS'

Iair Horn was released from his captivity as a hostage of Hamas in Gaza, but his brother, Eitan Horn, remains in the enclave.

Iair Horn was released from his captivity as a hostage of Hamas in Gaza, but his brother, Eitan Horn, remains in the enclave. (GPO/Handout via Reuters; Reuters/Janis Laizans)

"We've waited long enough," the families said. "It's time to make brave decisions and bring all our loved ones back—all at once."