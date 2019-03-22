Expand / Collapse search
Asia
Man in north China drives into pedestrians, killing 6

Associated Press

BEIJING – Authorities in northern China say a man trying to kill his wife and daughter has crashed his car into pedestrians and killed six people.

Authorities in Zaoyang city, northern Hubei province, say restaurant owner Cui Lidong attempted to kill his wife and daughter Friday morning before hitting people on the street with a car.

The 44-year-old Cui was then shot dead by police.

The Zaoyang government statement says six people were killed, including one child. Eight people, including four children, were injured.

Cui's wife and daughter are among the injured.