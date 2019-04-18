Man who bit hole in police officer's ear sentenced to 13 years in jail

A man in England has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars for biting a hole in a police officer's ear as he tried to resist arrest last year.

Cheshire Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that 26-year-old Daniel Ward was sentenced to 13 years in prison and 4 years on parole after pleading guilty to wounding with intent, resisting arrest, and a public order offense.

Ward attacked the officer in the town of Runcorn near Liverpool on Dec. 14, 2018, as he was being arrested on suspicion of assault in connection to a robbery earlier in the year.

WOMAN CLAIMS SHE COULD SEE ‘SILHOUETTE OF JESUS’ IN NOTRE DAME FIRE

While resisting arrest, an officer's ear was "completely bitten through," and even after surgery may still have permanent damage, Sky News reported.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

After biting the officer's ear, Ward had to be restrained and threatened to bite other officers, according to police.

“The nature of policing inevitably requires officers to deal with violent and challenging situations, but being assaulted by members of the public should never be looked upon as an acceptable ‘part of the job,'" Detective Constable Nathaniel Walkowiak said in a statement.

CLIMATE CHANGE PROTESTERS BRING LONDON TO HALT, DEMONSTRATOR GLUES HIMSELF TO SUBWAY TRAIN, 300 ARRESTED IN 2 DAYS

“Such incidents can have far-reaching effects, not only for the officer who has been assaulted and their loved ones but also for their colleagues and the communities we serve," he added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Ward also pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, after 2 teenagers had their bikes stolen at knifepoint in January 2018.

"The custodial service that Ward has been handed reflects the severity of the offenses he committed and I am pleased that he is now behind bars where he is no longer a threat to the public," Walkowiak said.