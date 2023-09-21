Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Malnourished lion cub in Serbia found wandering by roadside, police now investigating

The lion cub has been relocated to a zoo in the Balkan region, where smuggling of wild and rare animals is believed to be widespread

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A lion cub, only a few months old, was taken to a zoo in northern Serbia on Thursday after it was seen wandering on a local road, officials and media said.

The female cub, found on the outskirts of Subotica, a town near the border with Hungary, was malnourished and weak, said Sonja Mandic, from the Palic Zoo.

Local media said that a Subotica resident spotted the cub on the road and called the police, who then took it to the zoo. A video on social media shows the cub appearing from the grass and stepping onto the road.

MONTANA MEN SURPRISE MOMMA BEAR WITH CUB, ENCOUNTER ENDS WITH ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

A man holds a months-old lion cub after it was found wandering on a local road near Subotica, Serbia, on Sep. 21, 2023.  (www.subotica.com via AP)

Reports also said that the cub was friendly and wasn't afraid of people. A policeman and local residents could be seen in other videos and photos caressing the cub.

Mandic said the lion was in "pretty poor shape" and was receiving treatment and infusion to improve its condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It could be 3 to 6 months old or 5 to 6, but is malnourished and possibly underdeveloped," said Mandic.

Police are yet to issue an official statement. The smuggling of wild and rare animals is believed to be widespread in the Balkan region.