©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update April 20, 2015

Lebanon receives first shipment of $3B worth of French weapons paid for by Saudi Arabia

By | Associated Press
    Lebanese army soldiers stand in front of French weapons at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, April 20, 2015. Lebanon has received the first shipment of $3 billion worth of French weapons paid for by Saudi Arabia. The handover ceremony occurred Monday at Beirut’s international airport and was attended by Lebanese, French defense ministers, and top army officers. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) (The Associated Press)

    French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, center, speaks with Lebanese Defense Minister Samir Moqbel, left, as Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Awad Assiri, second left, listens during a ceremony at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, April 20, 2015. Lebanon has received the first shipment of $3 billion worth of French weapons paid for by Saudi Arabia. The handover ceremony occurred Monday at Beirut’s international airport and was attended by Lebanese, French defense ministers, and top army officers. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) (The Associated Press)

    Lebanese army soldiers stand in front of French weapons at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, April 20, 2015. Lebanon has received the first shipment of $3 billion worth of French weapons paid for by Saudi Arabia. The handover ceremony occurred Monday at Beirut’s international airport and was attended by Lebanese, French defense ministers, and top army officers. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) (The Associated Press)

BEIRUT – Lebanon has received the first installment of $3 billion worth of French weapons paid for by Saudi Arabia.

The handover ceremony held Monday at Beirut's international airport was attended by Lebanese and French defense ministers and top army officers.

The deal, first announced in 2013, aims to boost Lebanon's military as it struggles to contain a rising tide of violence linked to the civil war in neighboring Syria.

French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the deal will include dozens of armored vehicles, six transport helicopters and other types of weapons.

The deal also includes training programs for Lebanese troops run by the French military.

Lebanese Defense Minister Samir Moqbel said "Lebanon's victory against terrorism is a victory to all nations threatened by terrorism."