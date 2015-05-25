Lebanon receives first shipment of $3B worth of French weapons paid for by Saudi Arabia

next Image 1 of 3

Lebanon has received the first installment of $3 billion worth of French weapons paid for by Saudi Arabia.

The handover ceremony held Monday at Beirut's international airport was attended by Lebanese and French defense ministers and top army officers.

The deal, first announced in 2013, aims to boost Lebanon's military as it struggles to contain a rising tide of violence linked to the civil war in neighboring Syria.

French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the deal will include dozens of armored vehicles, six transport helicopters and other types of weapons.

The deal also includes training programs for Lebanese troops run by the French military.

Lebanese Defense Minister Samir Moqbel said "Lebanon's victory against terrorism is a victory to all nations threatened by terrorism."